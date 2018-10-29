App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT to challenge TDSAT order allowing RCom to sell spectrum without bank guarantee

"The licence conditions do not provide for accepting any barter system. DoT will challenge TDSAT order that directs it to allow RCom sell spectrum with land as security," a senior DoT official told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The telecom department will challenge the telecom tribunal TDSAT's order allowing Reliance Communications to sell spectrum to Reliance Jio without providing the bank guarantee.

"The licence conditions do not provide for accepting any barter system. DoT will challenge TDSAT order that directs it to allow RCom sell spectrum with land as security," a senior DoT official told PTI.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) in its order dated October 11, 2018, rejected plea of the Department of Telecom (DoT) seeking bank guarantee of around Rs 2,900 crore before it permits sale of RCom spectrum to Reliance Jio.

RCom signed an agreement with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to sell spectrum and other telecom assets for an estimated Rs 25,000 crore and clear its debt of about Rs 46,000 crore partially.

However, the spectrum sale deal is stuck for clearance from the DoT for want of bank guarantee.

RCom in August completed the sale of its fibre assets and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 3,000 crore, to Reliance Jio.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 07:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Reliance Communications #Telecom

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.