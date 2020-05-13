App
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DoT plans for 4G auction in 2020, 5G pushed to 2021: Report

DoT officials said the 5G spectrum has been pushed back as an auction this year would have attracted limited bids.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Centre is planning to hold airwave auctions for 4G spectrum in 2020 and for 5G in 2021.

The plan was discussed by DoT’s highest decision-making body, the Digital Communications Commission, on May 11, sources told The Economic Times. If the plan is agreed on, it will next need Cabinet approval.

The move is likely to be welcomed by struggling telecom companies (telcos) Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel which were pushing for 5G auctions to be delayed, analysts told the paper.

DoT officials said the 5G spectrum has been pushed back as an auction this year would have attracted limited bids. Telcos had indicated that the base price of Rs 492 crore a unit was too high, and 5G would not be a priority in present circumstances, a source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Other government officials told the paper that sizable 5G airwaves would be reserved for the Defence Ministry and Department of Space, which will significantly reduce spectrum on offer.

There is however speculation that the development was prompted by Chinese players Huawei and ZTE’s move into India’s 5G market, it noted. An industry source told the paper that it was unclear if Huawei would be allowed to deploy 5G networks in India.

First Published on May 13, 2020 01:17 pm

