DoT likely to allow in-flight data connectivity from October: Report

The wait to make calls and surf the internet on-board is expected to end soon, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to allow in-flight connectivity by October this year, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“We are in the final stages of in-flight connectivity licence norms and the service option will be given to carriers and telecom companies within two months,” a DoT official told the newspaper.

The report suggests the telecom department has followed recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) while drafting the guidelines. Once the plan is cleared by the department, it will take two weeks for the law ministry’s approval.

“Once the licences are rolled out, then let the carriers and the telecom companies battle it out on who should take which service,” the official added.

The report suggests TRAI had recommended that both Indian and international carriers may be allowed to give in-flight data service to their passengers above an altitude of above 9,850 feet (3,000 metres). The regulator had also talked of about giving connectivity licences at Re 1 per annum.

According to the report, DoT’s highest decision-making body, the Telecom Commission has accepted all of TRAI’s recommendations except the one allowing foreign satellites and gateways providing in-flight data connectivity in aircraft.

Multiple airlines have already shown interest in making in-flight data connectivity available to their flyers as it may prove to be an added source of revenue, the report suggests.