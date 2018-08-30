DoT asks Airtel to pay Rs 1,626 crore to clear merger with Tikona

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked Bharti Airtel to pay a total of Rs 1,626.89 crore in cash and bank guarantee to clear its merger with Bharti Digital Networks, previously known as Tikona Digital Networks, according to a Livemint report.

Airtel has approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to get a stay on the order.

The DoT wants Airtel to pay Rs 185.62 crore in cash, this amount is the difference between the entry fee for unified access service license which is currently payable and the fee already paid by Tikona for the four telecom circles of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (east) and Uttar Pradesh (west). This fee is according to the telecom regulator’s guideline for mergers and acquisitions.

“Bharti Airtel shall (also) submit bank guarantee towards one-time spectrum charges for ₹ 1,441.27 crore towards spectrum holding beyond 4.4 MHz (under the merger and acquisition guidelines),” the letter sent to Airtel read.

A one-time charge for spectrum holding beyond 4.4 MHz is decided by the DoT and is to be paid by the transferee, according to the guidelines.

The regulator has also asked Airtel to sign an undertaking to pay all penalties imposed on Airtel or Tikona.

However Airtel has approached the TDSAT to get a stay on the order. “The conditions are entirely contrary to the very guidelines, illegal, arbitrary, and contrary to the applicable order of this tribunal and other fora,” Airtel said in its petition, according to the daily. “The issuance of the impugned conditions smacks of non-application of mind on the part of the respondent (DoT),” the petition said.

In 2017, Airtel had agreed to pay Rs 1,600 crore to acquire Bharti Digital Networks in order to increase its presence in 2300 MHz spectrum band. Post the merger the company will hold 30 MHz of the band. Of the 6 players that had acquired frequency in 2300MHz band, Airtel has acquired four of them.