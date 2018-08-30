App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DoT asks Airtel to pay Rs 1,626 crore to clear merger with Tikona

Airtel has approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal to get a stay on the order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked Bharti Airtel to pay a total of Rs 1,626.89 crore in cash and bank guarantee to clear its merger with Bharti Digital Networks, previously known as Tikona Digital Networks, according to a Livemint report.

Airtel has approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to get a stay on the order.

The DoT wants Airtel to pay Rs 185.62 crore in cash, this amount is the difference between the entry fee for unified access service license which is currently payable and the fee already paid by Tikona for the four telecom circles of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (east) and Uttar Pradesh (west). This fee is according to the telecom regulator’s guideline for mergers and acquisitions.

“Bharti Airtel shall (also) submit bank guarantee towards one-time spectrum charges for ₹ 1,441.27 crore towards spectrum holding beyond 4.4 MHz (under the merger and acquisition guidelines),” the letter sent to Airtel read.

related news

A one-time charge for spectrum holding beyond 4.4 MHz is decided by the DoT and is to be paid by the transferee, according to the guidelines.

The regulator has also asked Airtel to sign an undertaking to pay all penalties imposed on Airtel or Tikona.

However Airtel has approached the TDSAT to get a stay on the order. “The conditions are entirely contrary to the very guidelines, illegal, arbitrary, and contrary to the applicable order of this tribunal and other fora,” Airtel said in its petition, according to the daily. “The issuance of the impugned conditions smacks of non-application of mind on the part of the respondent (DoT),” the petition said.

In 2017, Airtel had agreed to pay Rs 1,600 crore to acquire Bharti Digital Networks in order to increase its presence in 2300 MHz spectrum band. Post the merger the company will hold 30 MHz of the band. Of the 6 players that had acquired frequency in 2300MHz band, Airtel has acquired four of them.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #India #Telecom

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.