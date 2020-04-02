Coronavirus India | Telecom towers unaffected by lockdown, task force ensuring smooth functioning

The ongoing nationwide lockdown has not affected the functioning of the 5.93 lakh telecom towers in India. However, there could be a snag in services if technicians are not allowed to carry out maintenance and repair works on time.

Telecom services are exempted under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act, which allows it to carry out operations during the lockdown. However, in many states, the police reportedly did not allow technicians to move around for repair and maintenance work. “As of now there is no downtime, but if people are not permitted to move around, the situation is likely to change,” Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) Director-General Rajan S. Mathews told BusinessLine.

TR Dua, Director-General of Tower & Infrastructure Providers’ Association (TAIPA) informed the publication about a special task force formed to overview the operational preparedness across the country. These task forces are divided across four regions — North, South, East and West — and focus on the issuance of orders from enforcement agencies, movement of telecom personnel, and procedure and format to get passes. The association has also asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to write to Chief Secretaries of all States to ensure movement of telecom field engineers.

The report states that only 20 percent of the total telecom workforce — including customer care, network operations centre and critical functions — are reporting for work, while the rest are allowed to work from home.

“In the rural areas, while towers and telecom infrastructure are supported by electricity, we also have battery and diesel backups. In case of diesel-powered towers, it has to be replenished. We have requested the DoT and Ministry of Home Affairs to grant passes to our technicians to ensure refilling of diesel,” Mathews added.

Telecom operators have also reported that they do not require additional spectrum to maintain stability and quality of the networks as the traffic has flattened. The reasons being the recent order to limit video streaming resolution to Standard Definition (SD) from High Definition (HD), local municipalities working with operators to bring sealed towers back online, redistribution of traffic on the network. etc.

The report further adds that some metropolitan cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru have recorded a 70 percent rise in cellular network data consumption since the lockdown was imposed. This was mainly due to a majority of public and private sector employees working from home.