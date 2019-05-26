App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

COAI urges new govt to ease telecom sector's financial woes, review spectrum prices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led BJP to a landslide victory for a second term in office, while the Congress suffered a serious setback in the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The new government should take urgent steps to ease the financial burden on the stressed telecom sector, slash overall levies to an ideal 4-5 percent and review spectrum prices to make it affordable ahead of the crucial 5G rollout, industry body COAI said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a landslide victory for a second term in office, while the Congress suffered a serious setback in the Lok Sabha polls.

The new government, which is set to be formed in the next few days, will present the full Budget for 2019-20, and the mobile operators' association is hoping that some of its long-pending demands will be taken up in the coming months.

Topping its wishlist is cut in levies, as the industry hopes that the current level of 30 percent levy would be reduced to provide a breather to the stressed sector.

related news

"Charges like Licence Fee, Spectrum Usage Charges and redefinition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) needs to be looked at," Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI.

Asked what the association considers to be an ideal level, Mathews said globally levies do not exceed 5 percent and hence 4-5 percent would be "ideal".

On the issue of debt restructuring, Mathews said telecom operators should be given more time for repayment of spectrum bought in auctions. This, he said, can be done by increasing the moratorium period to four years and payment period to 18 years keeping the 'Net Present Value' unchanged.

The industry also wants the government to look at making spectrum prices "more affordable".

"If we want 5G to take off, the present pricing will not get you there," Mathews added.

He noted that at the present prices proposed, operators will not be able to afford the radiowaves which, in turn, will pose a challenge in rollout of 5G services.

A section of the industry has questioned regulator TRAI's methodology of computing the reserve price, claiming it has resulted in spectrum prices being unreasonably higher than global benchmarks.

Earlier this year, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal too had flagged high reserve prices of 5G spectrum. He had said the government must price spectrum reasonably and lower various levies to encourage rollout of 5G services in the country at the earliest.

The telecom czar had also warned that the spectrum auction may fail and Airtel might not bid for airwaves if the auctions are held at prices recommended by TRAI.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies, including those for 5G services, at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore.

The telecom sector is burdened with staggering debt levels and cut throat competition.

Competition has only intensified since 2016, when Reliance Jio, owned by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, stormed into the market and offered lifetime free calls and dirt cheap data. Jio's disruptive offerings forced rivals to slash rates, affecting profit margins. Since Jio's launch, rivals have either merged, resorted to acquisitions or folded up.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Business #COAI #Companies #India #Telecom #TRAI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indi ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.