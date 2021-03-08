Centre to update telecom laws ahead of 5G rollout

Representative image: Reuters

Before the awaited 5G rollout, the government is preparing to update the old telecom laws in accordance with the current communication trends and realities.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has proposed to replace the outdated laws inked under the Indian Telegraph Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act that came into effect in 1885 and 1933, respectively, Mint reported.

For this purpose, the DoT has engaged the National Law University, Delhi team headed by vice-chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao to "study the Acts and suggest changes and amendments that are necessary due to passage of time and advent of new technologies," Anshu Prakash, secretary, DoT told the publication.

The university will also look into machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and the internet of things (IoT) that are key elements of 5G, among others that will be included in the draft legislation.

It has been given a timeline of four months to prepare the draft, after consultation with various stakeholders, following which it will provide suggestions to the telecom department, the report said.

“The mandate will include easy regulation, promoting innovation and proliferation of technologies, decriminalization of actions considered to be offenses. Most importantly, the new legislation will require provisions that relate to M2M communication and IoT," Prakash said.

He added that the current legislation regulates the interface of persons with each other and with machines although, for interfaces between a machine and machine, there are gaps.

The team of academics from technical and economic backgrounds at the university will work on drafting laws for telecom infrastructure and right of way (RoW) rules for network development and legislative changes may be proposed in issues such as spectrum allocation, network and other security requirements, including vendor management, authentication for access to sensitive information and systems, and product suppliers.

The team was asked to “take a comparative approach while contextualizing it to suit Indian needs and requirements. The new Act will be futuristic and focus on the needs of stakeholders, including end-users", the official said.

The benefits of 5G will extend not only to high download and upload speeds but also includes better network connectivity. The technology will enable the users to connect hi-tech devices including self-driving cars and will enhance the gaming experience by offering lower latency.