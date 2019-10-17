App
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cable operators offer 50 extra channels for current NCF as festive discount: Report

MSOs that are members of the AIDCF have agreed to offer 150 channels instead of the earlier 100 channels at the existing NCF of Rs 130.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), on October 17, announced that this festive season, multi-system operators (MSOs) under the federation will offer a discount on the network capacity fee (NCF), The Economic Times reported.

There are two components to the payments for service providers. The first charge, NCF, is like a rental charge of the TV connection to your home — a fee that you pay to your service provider. The second being the price the selected channels or bouquet of channels.

MSOs that are members of the AIDCF have agreed to offer 150 channels instead of the earlier 100 channels at the existing NCF of Rs 130. This is applicable in case of standard definition (SD) channels. The cable operators body has, however, mentioned that the discount is valid only during the festive season.

The AIDCF aims to boost consumption through this latest move, targeting largely the price sensitive markets.

Under the new tariff order which is currently in place, customers are required to pay Rs 130 for the 100 SD channels. Rs 20 is then charged for every block of 25 channels that you wish to subscribe to.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #All India Digital Cable Federation #Cable operators #MSOs

