Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore third revival package for BSNL

BSNL office

The Union Cabinet on June 7 approved a third revival package of Rs 89,047 crore for debt-ridden telecom company BSNL. The package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) includes an allotment of 4G/5G spectrum through equity infusion.

The authorised capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the government said in a statement.

Briefing the press on the decisions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that BSNL has 4G coverage in many areas of the country and is close to covering almost the entire country. "As for 5G, the concerned minister will inform you accordingly," he added.

With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity in remote parts of India.

The Union government believes that a government PSU in telecom should flourish because of its strategic importance. "With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remote parts of India," it stated.

The government approved the first revival package for BSNL/MTNL in 2019. It amounted to Rs 69,000 crore and brought stability to the telecom sector.

Further, in 2022, the Centre again approved the second revival package for BSNL/MTNL amounting to Rs 1.64 lakh crore. It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, settlement of AGR dues, and the merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc.

As a result of these two packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits since FY 2021-22. The total debt of BSNL has reduced from Rs 32,944 crore to Rs 22,289 crore, the government added.

Meanwhile, shares of TCS and ITI rallied to day's high on the revival package announcement. TCS shares traded 1.23 percent higher at Rs 3,274 apiece and ITI traded 5.07 percent higher at Rs 113.90 apiece during late trading hours on BSE.

The shares are trading higher since on May 23, a TCS-led consortium and state-run telecom gear maker ITI jointly bagged a mega 4G network advance purchase of over Rs 19,000 crore from BSNL.