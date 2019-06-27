App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL says 'not received' DoT direction to put capex plan on hold

BSNL, however, said it has not received any such direction from the department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run telecom firm BSNL on June 27 denied having received any direction from the telecom department to put on hold all capital expenditure plan.

A source on the condition of anonymity had said that BSNL's finance department received the direction from finance wing of the Department of Telecom (DoT) to put on hold all capital expenditure programme.

The finance department of the company issued an order on June 12, directing all its circle head to take prior approval of corporate officer located in Delhi before floating any new tenders for capital expenditure, the source had said.

Close

BSNL, however, said it has not received any such direction from the department.

"The above reference to DoT is not based on facts and is incorrect. No such directions were received from finance wing of DoT by Finance Department of BSNL on this subject," the state-owned telco said on June 27

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 05:25 pm

#BSNL #Companies #DoT #India #Telecom

