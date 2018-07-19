App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel in talks with Warburg Pincus to raise $1.5 billion: Report

The proceeds will be used to pay off part of the company's Rs 95,000-crore debt, and to counter the increased competition in the Indian telecom market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel is in talks with Warburg Pincus to raise around $1.5 billion by selling 15 percent of Bharti Airtel International, its holding company for African operations, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The proceeds will be used to pay off some of the company's Rs 95,000-crore debt and to counter the increased competition in the Indian telecom market.

"The proposed transaction is a precursor to its planned listing of the African business in the overseas market in which Bharti Airtel aims to raise a similar amount," a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The deal is likely to be completed by December. Bharti Airtel's Africa unit will reportedly be valued at $8-9 billion for the transaction.

related news

Incidentally, Warburg Pincus was the first marquee investor to invest in Bharti Airtel in the early 1990s.

In December 2017, Airtel had announced that a Warburg Pincus affiliate would buy up to 20 percent stake in its direct-to-home arm Bharti Telemedia for $350 million.

As a part of the deal, Bharti Airtel sold 15 percent stake in the subsidiary, while the remaining 5 percent was sold by another group entity.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:59 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Telecom

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.