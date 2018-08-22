App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel starts international roaming service for Rs 196 onward

The packs offer limited local calling, incoming calls and outgoing calls to India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today launched international roaming packs starting from Rs 196 for its pre-paid customers for 20 countries, including the US, the UK and China. The packs offer limited local calling, incoming calls and outgoing calls to India, according to a company statement.

"Starting as low as Rs 196, these voice call packs are available for most popular travel destinations...with these packs customers will now be able to make and receive free local calls and outgoing calls to India," Airtel said in a statement.

Customers have the option of choosing from three voice calling packs, starting at Rs 196 for 20 minutes with seven days validity, followed by Rs 296 for 40 minutes and Rs 446 for 75 minutes with 30 days and 90 days validity.

The plans will be available to customers travelling to UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands and Thailand as well.

“Happy to share that Airtel is the first telco in the country to have designed these value offers for prepaid customers," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #Airtel #Telecom

