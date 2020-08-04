172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|telecom|airtel-shareholders-approve-vsat-operations-merger-scheme-5645781.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel shareholders approve VSAT operations merger scheme

In May last year, Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications had said they will combine their VSAT satellite operations in the country, with Hughes holding a majority stake in the merged entity.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel's shareholders have approved a proposed scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, with 99.98 percent of votes cast in favour of the merger.

In May last year, telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications India Ltd (HCIL) said they will combine their VSAT (very-small-aperture terminal) satellite operations in the country, with Hughes holding a majority stake in the merged entity.

In a filing on August 4, Bharti Airtel informed the BSE about the details of voting results of court-convened meeting that was held on July 31, where the scheme of arrangement was put to vote.

Close

Within the promoter and promoter group, 100 per cent of votes cast were in favour of the scheme.

related news

In case of public institutions and public non-institutions, votes cast in favour were 99.96 per cent and 99.99 per cent, respectively.

With the shareholders' nod in place, NCLT will now be approached for the final approval, a source said.

The meeting held was as per the order of the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at New Delhi.

Earlier, the NCLT directed a meeting of the shareholders of Bharti Airtel for approval of the proposed composite scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel and their respective shareholders and creditors.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Telecom

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.