Airtel Africa prices London listing at bottom of range: Bookrunner

Airtel Africa Ltd, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, priced its London market debut at 80 pence, at the bottom end of the expected range, its bookrunner said on June 28.The company last week set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its initial public offering.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 01:11 pm