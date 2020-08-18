AGR Hearing LIVE Updates | SC says no technicalities will come in way of enforcing recovery of dues

The Supreme Court (SC) is hearing the matter pertaining to the repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom companies. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah is hearing the case, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

In the last hearing yesterday, pointing out that Jio is earning revenue by sharing RComm spectrum, the court had sought the government'position on making Jio liable for RComm's AGR dues on account of the spectrum sharing.

The top court had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR as given by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Vodafone Idea owes balance dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore. On August 10, the court had asked the government to prepare a plan for recovery of dues from telecom companies under insolvency.

SC observations:

>> ( In response to Salve) There are huge dues payable, how can we let it go? We had directed payment within a certain period, government is seeking 20 years, what if companies go into insolvency. We are fully conscious of the scope of proceedings, we will not exceed our power. In 20 years, all kinds of manipulation and legal filings can take place, we can't allow like this. You may raise technical points, but no technicalities will come in our way in enforcing recovery of AGR dues.

>> How did RComm claim to have assets of over Rs 35,000 crore, whereas now the fair value is just a little over Rs 10,000 crore? How has there been a dramatic fall in value of assets of RComm?

>> How did RComm continue with IBC even after payment of Ericsson dues?There was no seperate move by R.Comm under Sec 10 to submit itself to IBC.

Senior advocate Harish Salve to SC:

>> (For Reliance Jio and SBI) There can be potential differences between the DoT, Committee of Creditors (CoC) for RComm in the IBC Case.

>> (For RComm CoC) RComm insolvency was triggered by Ericsson, could not have been withdrawn even if Ericsson has paid. CoC has accepted a resolution plan, it envisages auction of RComm spectrum subject to DoT nod.

>> Would be premature to decide if spectrum can be sold or not under IBC. Only when the RComm resolution applicant moves DoT for spectrum sale,

should the issue be decided at that stage.

>> UVARC, the top bidder for RComm, is not fronting for anyone. In fact, Jio has submitted that they are not interested in bidding for RComm. UVARC's equity comes from public sector banks and public sector insurance cos.

>> These proceedings before SC are not apt for deciding claims of the government as a creditor in the RComm insolvency. There isn't even a well crystalised policy on the issue of sale of spectrum under IBC at this stage.

>> Spectrum sharing took place between various operators after DoT allowed sharing under 2015 guidelines. Jio was looking to buy RComm soectrum, prior to insolvency proceedings, subject to DoT approving the spectrum sale.

>> There is no question of one operator paying the AGR dues of another operator. Jio has already paid the relevant Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC).

>> Jio has already paid AGR as per the spectrum shared, no dispute. Additional customer and additional revenues on account of shared spectrum will reflect as a part of AGR, has been accounted for computing payable license fee, SUC dues. Jio has paid Rs 195 crore in AGR dues. This figure is the total AGR dues payable by Jio.

>> (For RComm) The government has allowed sale of spectrum under DoT's trading guidelines. Trading guidelines require DoT nod for sale of spectrum, not seeking to bypass DoT nod.

>> Under tripartite license agreement, govt has recognised the idea of spectrum as security to be used by telcos to raise funds from banks. (Tripartite agreement between govt, telco and banks)

>> By recognising the spectrum as security, DoT has acknowledged that spectrum can be assigned, otherwise banks would not get a farthing. PSBs would only be lend if security is allowed that can be monetised.

>> Only at the stage of resolution applicant seeking DOT nod, will the issue of spectrum sale under IBC will arise. This stage has not come as yet, issue of spectrum sale under IBC should be decided at the relevant stage.

>> Once the R.Comm insolvency was intitiated, it had to continue even after payment of Ericsson dues. Only way to exit is if 90 percent of dues claimed by creditors are satisfied, not possible to do. CoC is even seeking for clawback of the Rs 570 crore paid to Ericsson.