AGR Dues | DoT open to discussions only after partial payment by deadline: Reports

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has indicated that it may soften its stand on AGR dues provided the concerned telecom companies pay at least a part of the dues, The Economic Times reported.

Negotiations may be held over a payment schedule, even over the years, for the remaining dues if telecom companies remit a part of the dues by the deadline, DoT officials told the paper.

"Our stand is clear - show us your intention to pay some amount on January 23, then we can soften our stand," the report quoted a senior government official.

Telcos, however, are angling for relief from the Supreme Court after Chief Justice SA Bobde, on January 21, agreed to hear pleas from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices. The Justice Arun Mishra-led bench will hear the pleas next week.

The deadline for payment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore of statutory dues is January 23. While the SC order did not defer the deadline, industry body, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said they did not expect DoT to press for payments until the court hearing.

“We expect DoT to wait for the court to clarify the modification petition.” Rajan Mathews, director-general of COAI told the paper.

Experts, however, feel that no deferment from SC means the deadline stands. And Business Standard reported that DoT would issue compliance notices to telcos.

Vodafone faces dues worth Rs 53,039 crore and Bharti Airtel dues of Rs 35,586 crore. Tata Teleservices, which was acquired by Airtel, faces dues of Rs 13,823 crore.

Vodafone Idea, in its plea to the SC, said it would have to close down if AGR payments were not relaxed. Vodafone Idea’s lawyer Shally Bhasin also told TV channels that telcos would not pay AGR dues and had requested the court to let them discuss the payment plan with DoT.

Bharti Airtel did not respond to BS’ queries.

Telcos have sought a change to the 90-day deadline for payment of Rs 1.47 trillion worth of AGR dues, and permission to engage with the DoT on the terms and timing of payment.