172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|telecom|agr-case-supreme-court-to-pronounce-verdict-on-september-1-5779821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR case | Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on September 1

The judgement is expected on three key points, the main one being a time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcos.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict in the matter pertaining to the repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telcos on September 1, CNBC-TV18 has reported. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the judgement.

The judgement is expected on three key points, the main one being a time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcos. While the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had sought a 20-year time frame, companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had sought 15 years.

The other issues on which a judgement is expected are whether or not spectrum and the right to use it can be transferred, assigned or sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the additional liabilities, if any, on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for the past dues of Reliance Communication, Videocon and Aircel.

Close

While Jio had spectrum sharing agreements with RComm, Airtel had entered similar agreements with Videocon and Aircel.

The SC had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR as given by the DoT. Vodafone Idea owes balance dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said on July 20.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 08:41 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Supreme Court #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.