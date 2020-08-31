AGR case | Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on September 1

The Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict in the matter pertaining to the repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telcos on September 1, CNBC-TV18 has reported. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the judgement.

The judgement is expected on three key points, the main one being a time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcos. While the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had sought a 20-year time frame, companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had sought 15 years.

The other issues on which a judgement is expected are whether or not spectrum and the right to use it can be transferred, assigned or sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the additional liabilities, if any, on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for the past dues of Reliance Communication, Videocon and Aircel.

While Jio had spectrum sharing agreements with RComm, Airtel had entered similar agreements with Videocon and Aircel.

The SC had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR as given by the DoT. Vodafone Idea owes balance dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said on July 20.

