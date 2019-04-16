App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 private players offer ideal, healthy competition: Vodafone Idea CEO

Balesh Sharma said a market with three strong players almost equal to each other "is an ideal place to be" as "they all want to become bigger and are fighting with each other."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vodafone Idea, which is in the midst of Rs 25,000 crore mega fund-raising, has said the Indian telecom market with three private players is an "ideal scenario" in terms of healthy competition, dismissing any possibility of cartelisation or duopoly.

"It is three private players plus one (BSNL and MTNL) and that is the ideal scenario to be. There are four players here...it is an ideal level of competition," Balesh Sharma, CEO of Vodafone Idea told PTI.

Worldwide, markets with three private players are known to be markets where constantly there is an ongoing war but a healthy level of competition exists, he added.

Sharma said a market with three strong players almost equal to each other "is an ideal place to be" as "they all want to become bigger and are fighting with each other."

related news

"There is absolutely no concern for duopoly also...because I believe in a democracy all policy makers, politicians, and everyone understands that for consumers' rights there needs to be at least three strong private players and hoping that the government player also continues to be in that...," Sharma said.

Such a scenario will keep the competition level at an "optimal", he noted.

The telecom sector has witnessed a spate of consolidation aimed at finding economies of scale after Reliance Jio stormed into the market ploughing in billions of dollars into a pan-India national 4G data service, offering free voice call and tariffs well below prevailing rates.

This triggered a massive consolidation in the industry. Bharti Airtel, then number one operator, fired the starting gun with the acquisition of the Indian business of Norway-based Telenor.

It also subsequently announced takeover of consumer mobile businesses of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharastra Ltd (TTML).

Last year, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Plc announced completion of the $23.2 billion (approximately Rs 1.6 lakh crore) merger of their India operations to create the country's largest telecom operator -- Vodafone Idea -- to take on competition from Reliance Jio.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Game Of Thrones: Asha Negi is a big fan, reveals her favourite charact ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

Notre-Dame's Precious Artworks to be Transferred to Louvre Museum

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.