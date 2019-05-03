Ztudium launches AI-powered blockchain operative system

Ztudium, a leading technology specialist and consultancy, announced the launch of Blocksdna, an AI blockchain Operative System and App-- a white label solution that will allow organisations and their customers to get the most out of the blockchain technology.

Blocksdna can be described as a blockchain-based mobile app and a white label technology that brings together P2P Messaging, support for crypto and FIAT wallet, payments, digital ID, a reward engine and a marketplace. Its main purpose is to facilitate simple and fast communication between companies and their clients, making them as smooth and hassle-free as they can be. To do so, it features a state-of-art back-end platform with the latest AI technology.

Its integrated technology allows for users to interact with each other directly through the messaging amidst being able to send/receive money from their customized wallet. As a special feature, blocksdna's wallet will allow users to pay using both Fita and cryptocurrency securely. An open marketplace is already integrated within the app, taking mobile e-commerce to new standards.