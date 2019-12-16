App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZTE confirms Axon 10s Pro 5G will arrive with Snapdragon 865 SoC

The phone will also get a triple-camera setup and a new paint job.

Carlsen Martin

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC was undoubtedly the biggest highlight to hit the smartphone world in December 2019. Several manufacturers were quick to confirm upcoming handsets with the new flagship chipset.

Now, ZTE has officially joined this exclusive list by confirming that the Axon 10s Pro 5G would be its first smartphone in the company’s lineup to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The successor to the Axon 10 Pro 5G was revealed on the ZTE’s Weibo account. While the official announcement didn’t mention the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, the company later replied to comments confirming the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship mobile platform.

First introduced at MWC 21019, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G was one of the first handsets to feature 5G connectivity. The new Axon 10s Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with the X55 5G modem, which means we’ll see faster download speeds, in theory, and better bandwidth over the X50 5G modem.

Close

On the outside, the Axon 10s Pro 5G seems almost indistinguishable from its predecessor. The image in the poster details both the front and back of the device. On the back, we see a triple camera layout similar to that on the Axon 10 Pro 5G. Considering its predecessor packed a wide, an ultrawide and a telephoto sensor, we’re likely to see the same setup on the Axon 10s Pro 5G.

related news

The selfie camera on the front is housed in the display’s waterdrop notch. The phone will also likely get a Super AMOLED display. While the design of the phone is pretty similar from last gen’s Axon 10 Pro, ZTE has promised a new paint job called “Qiang”, roughly translating to “rust”.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #5G #Qualcomm

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.