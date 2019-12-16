ZTE confirms Axon 10s Pro 5G will arrive with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC was undoubtedly the biggest highlight to hit the smartphone world in December 2019. Several manufacturers were quick to confirm upcoming handsets with the new flagship chipset.

Now, ZTE has officially joined this exclusive list by confirming that the Axon 10s Pro 5G would be its first smartphone in the company’s lineup to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The successor to the Axon 10 Pro 5G was revealed on the ZTE’s Weibo account. While the official announcement didn’t mention the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, the company later replied to comments confirming the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship mobile platform.

First introduced at MWC 21019, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G was one of the first handsets to feature 5G connectivity. The new Axon 10s Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with the X55 5G modem, which means we’ll see faster download speeds, in theory, and better bandwidth over the X50 5G modem.

On the outside, the Axon 10s Pro 5G seems almost indistinguishable from its predecessor. The image in the poster details both the front and back of the device. On the back, we see a triple camera layout similar to that on the Axon 10 Pro 5G. Considering its predecessor packed a wide, an ultrawide and a telephoto sensor, we’re likely to see the same setup on the Axon 10s Pro 5G.