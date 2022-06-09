ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launched globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Display, Under Screen Camera

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra recently hit global markets. The Axon 40 Ultra was previously unveiled in China with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display with an under-screen selfie camera, and three 64 MP rear cameras.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Price

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a starting price of $800 (Roughly Rs 62,200) in the US or €830 (Roughly Rs 69,250) in Europe for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The handset will be sold in multiple countries in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, Europe, and Africa (South Africa). However, there’s no word about the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra’s availability in India, although it is highly unlikely to debut in the country.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Axon 40 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery with slower 65W fast-charging support. The device comes with an X-axis linear motor and a large 36,356 mm² vapour chamber. The phone also boasts stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound and DTS:X Ultra support.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also comes with 10-bit colours and 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The new UDC Pro chip drives the display. There’s no notch or camera cut out, instead, you get a 16 MP under-display selfie shooter.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra gets a triple-camera setup with a customised 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera has a 7P lens, an f/1.6 aperture, a 35mm focal length, and omnidirectional autofocus. The ultrawide camera uses the same 64 MP Sony sensor, which also doubles as a macro unit. Lastly, there’s a 64 MP periscope camera with OIS, an f/3.5 aperture, and a 91 mm focal length. The phone also has a 3D ToF sensor and a flicker sensor. The phone can also capture 8K video on all three rear cameras.