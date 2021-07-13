MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

ZTE Axon 30 5G will have a 120Hz AMOLED Display and a second-gen under-display camera

The phone is arriving in China on July 22.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

ZTE is gearing up to launch a new flagship phone in China on July 22. The ZTE Axon 30 5G will be the third phone in the series following the ZTE Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra. However, unlike them, the ZTE Axon 30 5G is set to feature an under-display camera.

The vanilla ZTE Axon 30 5G will succeed the Axon 20 to be the second phone in the company’s arsenal to come with an under-display camera. But like its predecessor, the Axon 30 5G will opt for a second-gen under-display front camera.

Additionally, the company also confirmed that it has found a way to double the pixel density of the screen to 400 ppi in the area above the camera, making it virtually unnoticeable. ZTE also revealed that the Axon 30 5G’s OLED screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The area above the camera in the ZTE Axon 20 5G had only 200 ppi pixel density, which made it pretty noticeable, particularly with a brighter background. However, upping the pixel density to 400 ppi will make it blend into the display, considering the pixel density above the under-display camera and the rest of the screen will be more or less the same.

As of now, there are very few details about the vanilla Axon 30 5G, although it may feature a mid-range chipset, considering the Axon 20 5G used the Snapdragon 765G SoC. However, we’ll have to wait until the phone launches to see whether or not the adoption of the under-display selfie camera succeeds.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #ZTE
first published: Jul 13, 2021 02:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | 30 years since 1991 reforms | How Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra mutual fund saw markets and mutual fund industry grow

Simply Save | 30 years since 1991 reforms | How Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra mutual fund saw markets and mutual fund industry grow

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.