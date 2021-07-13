ZTE Axon 30 5G will have a 120Hz AMOLED Display and a second-gen under-display camera

ZTE is gearing up to launch a new flagship phone in China on July 22. The ZTE Axon 30 5G will be the third phone in the series following the ZTE Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra. However, unlike them, the ZTE Axon 30 5G is set to feature an under-display camera.

The vanilla ZTE Axon 30 5G will succeed the Axon 20 to be the second phone in the company’s arsenal to come with an under-display camera. But like its predecessor, the Axon 30 5G will opt for a second-gen under-display front camera.

Additionally, the company also confirmed that it has found a way to double the pixel density of the screen to 400 ppi in the area above the camera, making it virtually unnoticeable. ZTE also revealed that the Axon 30 5G’s OLED screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The area above the camera in the ZTE Axon 20 5G had only 200 ppi pixel density, which made it pretty noticeable, particularly with a brighter background. However, upping the pixel density to 400 ppi will make it blend into the display, considering the pixel density above the under-display camera and the rest of the screen will be more or less the same.

As of now, there are very few details about the vanilla Axon 30 5G, although it may feature a mid-range chipset, considering the Axon 20 5G used the Snapdragon 765G SoC. However, we’ll have to wait until the phone launches to see whether or not the adoption of the under-display selfie camera succeeds.