ZTE Axon 30 5G with second-gen Under Display camera officially launching on July 27

ZTE is gearing up to launch its first smartphone with the company’s second-gen under-display (UD) camera next week. The company recently confirmed that the ZTE Axon 30 is officially arriving on July 27 through a Weibo post.

The ZTE Axon 30 follows last year’s Axon 20, which was the first phone to sport an under-display front camera. However, the Axon 30 will feature the company’s second-gen UD camera tech. Additionally, we also got a first look at the back panel of the device, which reveals a unique quad-camera setup housed in two circular modules.

While ZTE hasn’t confirmed the specifications of the camera, you can see 64MP engraved near the LED Flash, which suggests a 64MP quad-camera setup. However, the biggest highlight of the phone will be that second-gen UD front camera, which will double the pixel density of the screen to 400 ppi in the area above the camera, making it virtually unnoticeable.

ZTE previously confirmed that the Axon 30 would use an OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company also unveiled four colour variants, including a black shade, a glossy gradient shade, one that mimics leather, and what appears to be a special edition with rainbow stripes.

Additionally, another ZTE phone, model number ZTE A2322, with similar specs was spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA. According to the TENAA listing, the Axon 30 5G will opt for a chip with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, which is similar to the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, the listing also points to a 64MP main camera backed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP sensor, and another 5MP shooter.

On the front, the UD camera will feature a resolution of 16 megapixels. The display size is also mentioned as 6.92 inches, while the resolution is capped at Full HD+. Lastly, the device was spotted with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.