ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone with an under-screen camera launching soon; details teased

ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world’s first smartphone with an under-screen camera, is set to launch on September 1. Before the launch, the company has dropped a teaser confirming the colours and some other details.

ZTE Axon 20 5G will come in four different shades — Black, Purple, Lavender and Gold. The launch poster also confirms that ZTE Axon 20 5G will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor.

The display does not show any sort of cutout for the front camera, which is instead placed under the display.

Other specifications have not been officially confirmed. However, ZTE Axon 20 5G did visit TENAA earlier this month and the listing revealed some specifications of the device. ZTE A2121 model, which is believed to be the Axon 20 5G, will feature a 6.92-inch OLED display with a 1,080*2,460 resolution. The under-screen camera is likely to possess a 32MP front camera sensor.

On the back, there would be a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera sensor setup. The exact variant of the listed 2.4GHz Octa-core processor is unknown but we think that the ZTE Axon 20 5G might feature a Snapdragon 765G chip.

The listings further reveal that ZTE Axon 20 5G will have 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The phone runs on Android 10 OS and will pack a 4,120 mAh battery with fast charging support.