172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|zoom-working-to-fix-partial-outage-at-video-conferencing-service-5750401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Zoom working to fix partial outage at video conferencing service

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom.

Reuters

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on August 24 it was working to fix a partial outage at its popular video conferencing service, as thousands of users scrambled to log into work and school remotely.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom.

"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," the company said on its website.

Close

Shares of the video conferencing app were down about 1.5 percent in early trade on Monday.

The use of Zoom and other digital communications have soared with political parties, school districts, organizations and millions across the world working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Zoom was not immediately available for any additional comment on the partial outage.

 
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Business #Technology #World News #Zoom outage #Zoom video communications

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.