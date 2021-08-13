Zoom has added a new focus mode meant for students to not get distracted during lessons

Zoom: The company has been listed as "Enabling virtual connection". (Image: Reuters)

Zoom has introduced a new Focus mode for students that will help them stay attentive during online lessons. The feature hides screens and shares of other students, allowing the teacher to be the sole focus of the lesson.

Teachers will be able to see all their students. Students will be able to see chat reactions and hear other peers when they are unmuted. Zoom says that Focus mode can also be helpful during corporate meetings during presentations when you want your colleagues to pay attention to what you are saying.

Zoom hopes that this will reduce the anxiety that people face when turning on the camera for a meeting.

"With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won’t be distracted by their peers’ video feeds or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera," it says in a blog post.

The hosts will still have the option to decide the number of participants they want to be visible to others. You can also turn off Focus mode in the middle of a meeting, if you so choose.

Hosts will have the option to enable the new feature for an entire group, a select number of participants or an individual member of the group.