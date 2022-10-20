Zoom Events virtual conference platform launched in India

Zoom, the video conferencing platform, have announced Zoom Events, that allows users to plan engaging virtual experiences online.

The company says that the feature provides the functionality of Zoom Webinars, Zoom Meetings and Team Chat in one platform to offer comprehensive solution for organizing virtual events.

The Zoom Events hub allows users to build out session tracks with bios, dates and times. You can customize registrations by criteria, designate public or private events, manage sponsorships, and create branded hubs with logos and colors.

The Events hub also collects comprehensive analytics and insights, such as attendee engagement, popular content, attended sessions, and more.

“The preference for virtual and hybrid events is growing as people continue to look for flexibility in how they connect, learn, work and attend events,” said Sameer Raje, Country Manager India at Zoom, in a statement.

“Event organisers are on the lookout for a comprehensive, intuitive and easily scalable platform for hosting interactive and engaging events and Zoom delivers the perfect solution,” Raje added.

Since launch in 2021, Zoom Events has been used to host more than 150 events daily.

“With Zoom Events, customers can produce and host impactful virtual experiences, including customer, company and public events and reach more people in engaging ways. We are excited to bring this innovation to our customers in India to help them create memorable events which attendees will love,” Raje said.