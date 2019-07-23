Zero's all-electric SR/F gets upgraded by Untitled Motorcycles

American motorcycle tuning company, Untitled Motorcycles, recently took on Zero’s SR/F all-electric motorcycle and gave it a complete overhaul. Calling it the XP, the company has stripped down the motorcycle to a minimalistic design.

The company removed most of the motorcycle’s original parts and replaced them with customised pieces. It removed the headlight unit entirely, replacing it with an LED light setup and narrowed the seat further compared to the stock motorcycle. It also gets restyled body panels, along with custom clip-on handlebars. The motorcycle is also equipped with a redesigned digital display.

However, the company has not tinkered with the motorcycle’s mechanical components. It retains its 14.4 kW motor which makes 190 Nm of continuous torque. For comparison purposes, that figure is 40 percent more than what a stock Ducati Panigale can make. The company claims that the motorcycle has a top speed of 200 km/h.

The motorcycle is painted with Aerospace Material Specification ‘Ghost Grey’ experimental aircraft paint and is equipped with 43 mm fully adjustable forks in the front, with an adjustable monoshock in the back. Both the suspension units are sourced from Showa. It has 17-inch alloys shod with a beefy 180-section tire in the rear and a 120-section tire in the front.

Since it is a one-off motorcycle, it is unlikely that it will enter production. Nevertheless, it is a potent electric motorcycle.