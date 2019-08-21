App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

ZEE5 Global taking Indian content to 173 countries

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, said the digital platform has a collection of over 2,000 films, including many Bollywood blockbusters and exclusive digital world premieres.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ZEE5 Global aims to reach 1.3 billion viewers across 173 countries with its wide catalogue of Indian content that will cut across global boundaries, a top company official said.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, said the digital platform has a collection of over 2,000 films, including many Bollywood blockbusters and exclusive digital world premieres, that are a huge draw for all the fans of the Indian cinema.

"We also have a huge range of Originals across languages, many of which have Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone and Dia Mirza, among others. These have seen great pick-up in the global market," Anand told PTI.

She further said the platform will also feature a bouquet of Malayalam and Tamil content across TV shows, originals, movies etc. as well as Live TV channels ZEE Keralam and ZEE Tamil for the large south Indian population in the Middle East.

"We've also recently added content in five international languages - Thai, Malay, Bahasa, Russian and German, taking our language count to 17 as we've seen a strong demand in these markets, even among mainstream audiences for Indian TV shows and movies," Anand said.

"We want to be the market leaders in providing the best of Indian content to the South Asian diaspora and to be associated with the highest quality storytelling across languages, including in every local market that we are present in," she added.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Business #India #Technology #Zee5

