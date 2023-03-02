 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube promises to help creators make more money. Here are the details

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

YouTube's new boss, Neal Mohan, also has plans to introduce generative AI tools that will make it possible for creators 'to expand their storytelling and raise their production value'

(Image: Google/YouTube)

YouTube's new chief executive officer Neal Mohan has in a letter to creators said the video platform will put them at the core of its plans and help them find more ways to earn, as he also revealed a plan to introduce generative AI tools.

A longtime chief product officer with YouTube, Mohan takes over from Susan Wojicicki, who held the position for nearly a decade.

In his comprehensive letter, addressed to the YouTube community as well as creators, Mohan spelled out his plans for the company.

