YouTube will now let you skip right to the most played parts of a video

Google has added a new feature to its video-sharing platform YouTube that allows users to see the most played parts of a video and lets you skip right to it.

The company said it was adding a new graph that would allow users to see the most popular sections of a video at a glance. This can help if a video doesn't have timestamps or if a video hasn’t been segmented.

"If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often. You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments,” Google said.

Google said the new graph will make it easier for users to identify the interesting parts of a YouTube video with a visual indication. The new graph will automatically mark these moments with a tag for easier discoverability.

The search giant had tested the feature with YouTube Premium subscribers but is now rolling it out for everyone across web, iOS and Android.

YouTube can now auto-generate and create segments for a video on its own and Google said it had done so for nearly 20 million videos on the platform to date.

Another new feature is Single Loop, which will let users put a video on endless repeat along with a new information panel in fullscreen mode that will display the contents of the video, chapters, and comments received. You will also be able to like or dislike a video in fullscreen mode.