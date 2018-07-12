App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube to roll out tool that helps creators flag stolen videos

A notification will be sent to the original creators if a copy of their video surfaces on the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Video-sharing giant YouTube is rolling-out a new tool called 'CopyMatch', that will allow creators to detect if their videos are being stolen.

According to reports, whenever a video is uploaded to the platform, the new service will scan and check if the content already exists on the platform or if it has any similarity with any other videos hosted on the platform.

YouTube will let creators decide as to what action they wish to take if the tool finds a match of their videos. The creator will be able to request YouTube to remove the stolen.

According to a report by Inquisitr, the tool will be rolled-out starting next week, to creators with more than 1,00,000 subscribers.

More users who will be able to use the new tool in the months to come, the report suggests.

The new feature is similar to popular digital fingerprinting system 'Content ID' program used by YouTube, which enables copyright owners to find people using their content without permission.

While, Content ID has limited availability, it allows the copyright owners to monetise any unauthorised uses of their creation.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 08:54 pm

