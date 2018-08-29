App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube to let users track time spent watching videos

The feature is expected to help avoid device addiction, help users disconnect from devices from time to time and help them track their digital viewing duration.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Taking its 'Digital Wellbeing' initiative ahead, Google has launched the 'Time Watched' feature to provide its users a detailed account of the time spent on watching videos on the platform.

Google's chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai announced the 'Digital WellBeing' initiative at the Google I/O 2018 annual conference along with several new features for YouTube, Android, Google Assistant, Gmail, and Google Photos.

These features are expected to help avoid device addiction, help users disconnect from devices from time to time and help them track their digital viewing duration.

In May, Google had announced 'Take A Break' feature on YouTube to prompt users to pause watching videos at pre-set intervals.

The feature is expected to be made available in the account 'menu' to users soon.

Google has introduced 'one notification a day' feature, which enables the users to receive bundled notifications from YouTube at a pre-defined time of the day.

YouTube will also allow users to deactivate sound for notifications through the disable sounds and vibrations feature.

 

For Android, the 'Digital WellBeing' features would work only on Android 9 Pie. The company had been updating users regarding these features since May.

Apple and Facebook have also announced development of tools to focus on users' digital health.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #Google #Technology #Trending News #YouTube

