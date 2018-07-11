App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:36 PM IST

YouTube set to add incognito mode to Android app

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

YouTube is set to launch an 'incognito mode' feature in its new update, according to reports.

This new feature, which is planned to be restricted to Android versions for now, will work similar to to the incognito mode in the Google Chrome -browser.

Switching on the mode blocks the user's search history from being tracked.

According to reports, the 'sign out' button has been replaced by a 'turn on incognito' button.

Similar to the Chrome browser, the background will turn greyish-black.

Users' activities will stay hidden until the mode is turned off. Some reports have also suggested that 'your employers or service provider can still view it.'

According to a report by Android Police, apart from the Home and Trending feeds, there is no content will be available under the Subscriptions, Inbox, Library, or Search tabs in this mode.

The application will no have access to the user's personal data and will not use search history. Video suggestions may also not be available, reports suggest.

To disable the incognito mode, users can click on the avatar button on top right corner and choose to turn it off.

YouTube's Incognito Mode will be available on all Android-YouTube apps from version 13.25.56 onwards, reports suggest.
tags #Technology #YouTube

