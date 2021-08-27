YouTube rolls out picture-in-picture for all iOS users in the US, premium subscribers get first dibs

YouTube's picture-in-picture finally comes to iOS

If you are an Android user, chances are you are scratching your head reading the headline. That is because Google has supported YouTube's picture-in-picture viewing on Android devices since 2018, iOS users however, have had to wait.

It looks like that wait is now finally coming to an end with the search giant announcing its finally bringing the feature to iOS users in the US but limited to premium subscribers for now.

What's more, it seems to be in testing currently and the testing phase will end on October 31st. Google has not announced what it plans to do after that deadline.

YouTube Premium users can enable the test feature by going to YouTube experiments and signing in. You need to be a premium subscriber to access experiments. Another needless hoop to jump through.

Anyway once you are on the site, you can scroll down and you should see "Picture-in-picture on iOS" with an option to enable it. Once you do, you can navigate the YouTube app and test it out. Any video that you play should automatically condense into a box when you minimise the app and users can adjust the position of the video as per their liking. You can also customise the size.

Once you click on the video, you are taken back to the YouTube app. According to some users, you may need to uninstall and reinstall the app to get the feature to work while others are reporting it works flawlessly out of the box.

Some have even said, they did not need to enable it in the experiments page and got it automatically with an update. Whatever, the case you can test the feature till October 31.