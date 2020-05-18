App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Youtube reclassifies HD resolution videos; 720p videos not high-definition anymore

YouTube will still offer the option to load videos in 720p.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

YouTube has removed the ‘HD’ tag from the 720p resolution option on its platform. The change only seems to be limited to the name tag, and the video-streaming platform continues to offer 720p resolution.

YouTube has not released an official statement as to why it removed the ‘HD’ tag from the 720p option. One possible scenario could be the platform considering 1080p as a minimum standard for ‘High Definition’ (HD) videos, and anything below it would be Standard Definition (SD).

YOUTUBE 720p HD tag removed

The change was spotted by YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD.

YouTube will still offer the option to load videos in 720p. As per the latest standard, ‘HD’ videos on YouTube will load in 1080p and 1440p, whereas SD videos will load in 720p, 480p, 360p and 144p. YouTube also offers support for loading videos in 4K and 8K.

In related news, YouTube and several other digital platforms had capped video-streaming quality to 480p in March soon after the lockdown was announced. The collective decision was made to take immediate steps to reduce burden on networks and servers for larger national and consumer interest. For the time being, videos on cellular networks will be streamed at bitrates no higher than 480p.

The 480p streaming resolution limit is only restricted to mobile apps, and desktops and laptops can still load HD videos on YouTube.

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:04 pm

