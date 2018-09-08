App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

YouTube Original: Company acquires documentary on work of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

The 90-minute YouTube original feature-length documentary will debut on YouTube channel SoulPancake on November 27

PTI @moneycontrolcom

American video-sharing website YouTube has acquired the award-winning documentary on the work of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and will bring the Indian activist's sustained efforts to end child labour to a global audience.

"The Price of Free", directed by Derek Doneen and produced by American film and television personality Davis Guggenheim, follows Satyarthi and his team through secret raids and missions to rescue children.

Co-produced and co-financed by film company Participant Media and Concordia Studio, the 90-minute YouTube original feature-length documentary will debut on YouTube channel SoulPancake, the digital division of Participant Media, on November 27.

The film had premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the US Documentary Grand Jury Prize. It seeks to raise awareness on child labour and through the mission of Satyarthi and his team, build a better future for children across the world, according to a statement by YouTube.

“The Price of Free presents an opportunity to amplify the voice of Kailash Satyarthi, a tireless global activist, and to accelerate the reach and impact of his efforts to end child labour,” it said.

The statement quoted Satyarthi as saying that the film shows the real scourge of child trafficking, child labour, slavery and exploitation that is ruining the childhood of millions and ruthlessly crushing their dreams.

“It shares stories of the most marginalised and vulnerable children that I have been fighting for all my life and will continue to,” Satyarthi said, urging people to work together in creating a free, healthy and safe world for all children.

YouTube official said that they were inspired by the work of Kailash Satyarthi.

“We are incredibly inspired by the heroic work Kailash Satyarthi and his team do every day,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube.

“One of YouTube's missions is to give everyone a voice - and so we are proud to feature such an important and educational documentary that not only gives these young children a voice, but supports Kailash's mission in giving them the childhood they rightly deserve.”
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 12:25 pm

