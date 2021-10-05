YouTube Music offers background playback support for free users

YouTube recently announced that it will enable background playback for free on the YouTube Music app. While the company hasn’t confirmed an official global rollout date, it will be available in Canada from November 3.



Music lovers rejoice! Background listening is coming to the @YouTubeMusic app, and will be the first to enjoy this new feature starting Nov 3! Get radio-like listening with your screen off and don’t stop the music! href="https://t.co/GPwRMcVhp1">https://t.co/GPwRMcVhp1

— Google Canada (@googlecanada) October 4, 2021

Background playback was previously only available for YouTube Premium subscribers. So free users cannot switch to another app when YouTube Music is running. With the new update, YouTube Music will be able to run in the background just like any other app for free users as well.

YouTube noted, “This update will allow people to continue listening to YouTube Music while using other apps or when your screen is off. Within this, you can engage with the YouTube Music app through an exciting ad-supported, radio-like experience featuring the artists, songs, and albums you love, plus personalized mixes on shuffle—all without the hassle of having to keep the YouTube Music app open on your device.”

With the new update, free YouTube subscribers will also have access to the radio stations feature and will be able to create playlists. Background listening will allow YouTube Music to compete with other apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, and others.

However, YouTube Music Premium still has its unique benefits. One of the biggest features for Premium users is the offline download feature. Additionally, you also get an ad-free listening experience and seamlessly switch between audio and video for songs.