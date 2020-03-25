App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube joins other video streaming sites in limiting video quality to Standard Definition

Not just YouTube, other giants like Facebook, Amazon Prime, Netflix have also announced that they will lower the quality of streaming videos on their respective platforms to tackle internet congestion amidst the surge in the number of viewers due to COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

YouTube has decided to limit the streaming quality of videos on its platform to Standard Definition (SD) to ease internet traffic during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Due to a 21-day lockdown in India and several parts of the world, employees have been directed to work from home wherever possible. For smoother access to the productive class, lowering the quality of videos for everyone would ease the load on internet bandwidth. 

Typically, YouTube limits the quality of a video based on the viewer’s internet speeds. As a part of its pre-emptive measures, YouTube will load videos in SD for a month. However, users can still opt to watch content in High Definition (HD) by manually selecting the option in settings. 

Not just YouTube, other giants like Facebook, Amazon Prime, Netflix have also announced that they will lower the quality of streaming videos on their respective platforms to tackle internet congestion amid surge in the number of viewers due to COVID-19.

These online streaming players lowered the video quality on their platform after the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) advisory, citing the prevention of overloading on internet infrastructure.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 01:03 pm

