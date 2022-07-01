English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    YouTube introduces tools for combating spam and account hijacking

    The company introduced new filtration settings for comments, and is cracking down on fake channel names

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    YouTube has rolled out a couple of new tools that will help its creators fight comment spam and channel impersonations. A new moderation setting for comments, allows creators to "increase strictness" while filtering them.

    The online video platform said that the new setting will hold inappropriate comments for review, and was designed to reduce spam and identity abuse comments. YouTube made it clear that this was an alternative to manually filtering comments, or being forced to switch them off completely.

    Another setting YouTube is introducing, is to combat the increasing problem of knock-off or fake YouTube channels that impersonate the real one. As of July 29th, YouTube Creators will no longer be able to hide their subscriber counts.

    The company noted that the tactic was commonly used by fake channels to lead people to them. YouTube said that it understood some creators preferred to keep their subscriber counts private, but said that the change will help in making things safer for everyone in the community.

    YouTube is also reducing the character set that people use while updating a channel name. This will prevent bad actors from using special characters to imitate official page names, and escape the algorithm.

    Close
    After the change, creators will no longer be able to appropriate channel names using special characters - for example: Y0µTµb€.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alphabet Inc #Comment filtering #Google #Online Spam #YouTube
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.