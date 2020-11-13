YouTube axes annual Rewind video this year, says "it doesn't feel right"

YouTube Rewind, the company’s end-of-year celebratory recap video that pays tribute to the most defining moments on the platform, trends, and creators, will not be produced this year. The video streaming platform said that it did not feel appropriate to create a video, given the chaos that has occurred in 2020.

The company issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging that 2020 has not been a year like any other, adding that it didn’t feel right to carry on as if things were back to normal. This marks the first time a ‘Rewind’ video was scrapped since the celebratory video kicked off in 2010.

The platform said in a statement, “Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos and trends. But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

‘Rewind’ is definitely not that popular among the YouTube community. Rewind was the most ‘disliked’ video of all time in 2018 and received 3.4 million likes to 9.2 million dislikes in 2019. However, the annual video has become a staple of the culture.

YouTube also took the time to praise its creators for helping people get through a stressful year, saying; “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better.”

Since 2012, YouTube ‘Rewind’ had been produced by Portal A, an L.A.-based digital studio. There was no information on whether ‘Rewind’ would make a return in 2021, we’ll just have to wait and see how things progress.