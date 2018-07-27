YouTube 5 times slower on Firefox compared to Chrome: Mozilla executive

A Mozilla executive claimed YouTube’s redesign has made it slow on browsers other than Chrome.

Chris Peterson, the Technical Product Manager, tweeted that YouTube had become five times slower on Firefox as compared to Chrome due to the deprecated Shadow DOM application programming interface (API), according to a Cnet report.

The Shadow DOM API means Polymer 1.0 is used whereas Polymer 2.0 and Polymer 3.0 are available. The polymer is an open-source JavaScript library which is used to build web applications. The polymer is created by front-end engineers of Chrome.

This revelation comes on the back of Google facing a $5 billion antitrust fine. The European Union which levied the fine said Google used the Android Operating System to increase its dominance over the internet search market.

The case was based on the same premise – Google using one product to increase the reach of another product – as the current claim by the Mozilla executive.

However, a Google spokesperson said it recently fixed a bug that helps improve Firefox performance and that they fix performance bugs impacting users for any browser.

"Mozilla employees are free to personally weigh in on discussions and share publicly their own hints and hacks that may make it easier for people to better utilize the web,” a Mozilla spokesperson said in a statement.

“As an open source company, we support the idea of giving people more information and access to tools that enhance the online experience which is valuable to all web users," the company added.