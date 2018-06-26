'Your time on Facebook' to help discipline your time devoted to social media

In what can be viewed as yet another attempt to give more control to its users, social media platform Facebook is planning to launch a new feature called 'Your time on Facebook' for their Android phone application. The new feature as the name suggests, will tell us more about about how much time we spend on the social media platform every day in a week along with an average time spent per day as well.

This new feature will even allow users to set a daily time limit as well as a link to manage their Facebook notifications. The feature will show the total sum of how much time one has spent on the Facebook app on the phone on each of the last seven days, and the average time spent per day.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, along with Facebook, even Apple and Google have rolled out features to keep an eye and track the time people spent on their computers and smartphones and devices.

“We’re always working on new ways to help make sure people’s time on Facebook is time well spent,” said the social media company in a conversation with the online news publisher TechCrunch.

According to previous reports, Facebook is soon expected to roll out auto playing video advertisements on Messenger. As of now the video ads have been rolling out to a small group of users and will have a global release soon.

According to the Facebook spokesperson, “We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience.” People on Facebook will be able to “remain in control of their experience,” stated Facebook in a conversation with Quartz.