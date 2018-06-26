App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Your time on Facebook' to help discipline your time devoted to social media

This new feature will even allow users to set a daily time limit as well as a link to manage their Facebook notifications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what can be viewed as yet another attempt to give more control to its users, social media platform Facebook is planning to launch a new feature called 'Your time on Facebook' for their Android phone application. The new feature as the name suggests, will tell us more about about how much time we spend on the social media platform every day in a week along with an average time spent per day as well.

This new feature will even allow users to set a daily time limit as well as a link to manage their Facebook notifications. The feature will show the total sum of how much time one has spent on the Facebook app on the phone on each of the last seven days, and the average time spent per day.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, along with Facebook, even Apple and Google have rolled out features to keep an eye and track the time people spent on their computers and smartphones and devices.

“We’re always working on new ways to help make sure people’s time on Facebook is time well spent,” said the social media company in a conversation with the online news publisher TechCrunch.

related news

According to previous reports, Facebook is soon expected to roll out auto playing video advertisements on Messenger. As of now the video ads have been rolling out to a small group of users and will have a global release soon.

According to the Facebook spokesperson, “We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience.” People on Facebook will be able to “remain in control of their experience,” stated Facebook in a conversation with Quartz.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Companies #Facebook #social #Technology

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.