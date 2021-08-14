Your quest for the blue tick just got harder: Twitter stops verification programme again

Twitter stops verification programme to improve it

Twitter re-introduced its verification programme in 2017 but then stopped it once the team became overwhelmed with the response. It then relaunched it in May of 2020, only to stop it a week later, once again citing the enormous demand of requests that the team had to handle.



We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.

For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. August 13, 2021

Over the last few months, Twitter had begun accepting requests for verification again, albeit slowly with a staggered rollout to keep its team from getting inundated with requests. Now, it says that it has stopped the verification process again.

Twitter had several improvements to the approval process already in the works, with the team working on complaints regarding vague rejection mails that gave no or little information about why a particular account was rejected.

Then in a very public faux paux , the company had to remove accounts that it had verified by mistake.

At the time a Twitter spokesperson had confirmed that the accounts were indeed given verification badges by mistake, saying that they had, "mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts."