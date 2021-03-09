Your Instagram Reels may soon be recommended by Facebook

Facebook is now testing the ability for creators to have their public reels be recommended on a timeline in India.

In the test, when someone shares a public Reel on Instagram, they will now see an option to have their Reels be recommended on Facebook. The company says that this will help grow their reach to new audiences and will help newer creators be discovered quicker.

Since this is a testing phase, only a limited number of Instagram accounts have access to the feature for now. They are also testing the ability for creators to make and share Reels from within Facebook.

The company has also tied up with prominent Indian Celebrities to help test the feature. As per a press release shared with publications, Facebook has already roped in a diverse cast of creators to help promote the new feature.

The names include, "Pooja Dhingra, Ashish Chanchlani, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, Awez Darbar, Bong Guy and key public figures such as Suresh Raina, Sanjeev Kapoor, Harbhajan Singh, among others."

Facebook also makes it clear that this is an opt-in feature and will only work if you allow the platform to recommend your reels.

Besides this, Facebook is also allowing users to make Reels within the social platform itself. The tester's can currently make new reels by selecting the 'Reels' option on top of their timeline news feeds. The company also points out that the suite for this feature is intensive and features a ton of options for users to edit videos to their liking.

There's also a comprehensive list of filters to play around with such as access to Facebooks' music library, AR effects and more. You can also share the Reel on your news feed and set a privacy option like you would for a normal post. This includes the ability to share with Public, Friends or to a few select people.