You could soon test for Coronavirus by sneezing onto your smartphone

Smartphones could soon be used to test if someone is infected with the coronavirus. What’s more is that the test would require the user to sneeze at the smartphone, which would help identify if they are infected with COVID-19.

A team of researchers from the University of Utah have reportedly developed a tiny device that can be plugged into a smartphone’s charging port and test the saliva particles for the virus. The sensor in this device is capable of detecting the virus and producing results within 60 seconds, reported Metro UK. “If someone breathes, coughs, sneezes or blows on the sensor, it would be able to tell if they had COVID-19,” said Tabib-Azar, who is leading the team of professors.

If the virus is present in the saliva, the DNA strands in the sensor would bind to the virus proteins, which would then trigger electric resistance that signals a positive signal. It also works on surfaces by using a swab and placing it onto the sensor.

“The sensor would change colour or visually indicate the presence of COVID-19 so it can be viewed with the naked eye,” the professor stated. The sensor is further reusable as it can destroy a previous sample with a small electric current. “Once you have it connected either wirelessly or directly, you can use the cellphone software and processor to give a warning if you have the virus.”

The team is also working on making it possible to send the results to health agencies. “You would push the button and it can send to a central location, Centres for Disease Control or any other authority that you would select in your options and then in real-time can update the map,” Tabib-Azar told the website.

He further added that the project was started a year ago with the aim to enable people to have their own personal sensor to detect the Zika virus. The professor claims that the gadget would be available in three months and will be relatively-cheap in price.

Currently, individuals are being tested using swab tests where the mucous is collected from the back of the nose or throat. The use of this tiny sensor using either a standalone device or a smartphone would be less invasive and reusable as well.



