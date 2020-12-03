You can watch Netflix for free on December 5-6 in India - here's how

Users will be able to access all features that current Netflix subscribers enjoy, including creating profiles, setting parental controls, browsing in Hindi, adding series or films to 'My List', watching with subtitles or dubs, using ‘Smart Downloads’ on mobile and will be able to see the ‘Top 10 list.

Netflix will be free for everyone on December 5-6 in India. The video-streaming platform will let non-subscribers to experience its service for free during the upcoming weekend in India. The move is yet another initiative by Netflix to get new subscribers on board.

The company will be hosting its first-ever StreamFest in India in a bid to attract more users. Netflix competes against the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5, among others, in the growing over the top (OTT) market in India.

Anyone in India can watch all films, series, documentaries and reality shows available on Netflix for the two days, Monika Shergill, Netflix India Vice President (Content), had said.

Users do not need to pay any fee to binge watch shows on Netflix for free. Current non-users can sign up with their name, email or phone number and start streaming without any payment.

"Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition so, no one else can use the same login information to stream... And to make sure everyone who comes in gets the best experience, we will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers,” Shergill said.

"So, during StreamFest, if you see a message saying "StreamFest is at capacity", don't worry. We'll let you know as soon as you can start streaming," Shergill further added.

Users will be able to access all features that current subscribers enjoy. This includes creating profiles (including Kids' profiles), setting parental controls, browsing in Hindi, adding series or films to 'My List', watching with subtitles or dubs, using ‘Smart Downloads’ on mobile and will be able to see the ‘Top 10 list’, the company said.

The streaming service has over 195.5 million paid subscribers worldwide. Details about the India userbase have not been released.

Netflix currently offers a variety of subscription plans in India, ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 799. The streaming giant competes against the likes of Disney-Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Alt Balaji, etc that not only offer more regional content but are also priced affordably. Amazon Prime Video is available for Rs 999/year, whereas Disney-Hotstar plans start at Rs 369.

Netflix’s Rs 199 plan is limited to mobile/ tablet and offers Standard Definition (SD) streaming. The Rs 499 SD plan, on the other hand, lets users stream content either on their phone, tablet, PC, or a Smart TV. However, the account can be active only on a single device at a time. The Rs 649 and Rs 799 Netflix plans let users stream on multiple screens at a time.