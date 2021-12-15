MARKET NEWS

English
You can now preview voice messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that lets users control the playback speed of messages

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
The preview quickly allows you to listen, send or toss away the message

The preview quickly allows you to listen, send or toss away the message


If you are someone who is fed up with the number of mistakes you make while sending a voice message on WhatsApp, know that it happens to everyone and more importantly, WhatsApp now lets you preview voice messages before sending them.

Voice messages offer you a convenient way to get the point across, without resorting to long paragraphs of text but before today, voice messages had a costly limitation attached to them. You couldn't preview a message before sending it out.

Also Read: WhatsApp will automatically hide your 'Last Seen' from strangers to protect your privacy

That changes now with a new update that allows you to quickly preview a voice message before you send it or toss it in the bin and start over if you think it doesn't work.

Changes being made to voice messages is just one of the new updates that WhatsApp is slowly going to roll out through the year. It is also testing an option for various playback speeds on voice messages, allowing users to go faster at 1.5X or 2X the original speed of the recording.

Also Read: WhatsApp updates Disappearing Messages feature, lets users auto-delete messages by default

It also introduced features aimed at India, by giving users an alternative way to verify their phone numbers by requesting an automated call, in place of an SMS. It also rolled out a way for users to flag suspicious messages, allowing them to report or block the message.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Meta #WhatsApp
first published: Dec 15, 2021 02:50 pm

