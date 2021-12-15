You can now preview voice messages on WhatsApp

The preview quickly allows you to listen, send or toss away the message

If you are someone who is fed up with the number of mistakes you make while sending a voice message on WhatsApp, know that it happens to everyone and more importantly, WhatsApp now lets you preview voice messages before sending them.

Voice messages offer you a convenient way to get the point across, without resorting to long paragraphs of text but before today, voice messages had a costly limitation attached to them. You couldn't preview a message before sending it out.

Also Read: WhatsApp will automatically hide your 'Last Seen' from strangers to protect your privacy



They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD

— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

That changes now with a new update that allows you to quickly preview a voice message before you send it or toss it in the bin and start over if you think it doesn't work.

Changes being made to voice messages is just one of the new updates that WhatsApp is slowly going to roll out through the year. It is also testing an option for various playback speeds on voice messages, allowing users to go faster at 1.5X or 2X the original speed of the recording.

Also Read: WhatsApp updates Disappearing Messages feature, lets users auto-delete messages by default

It also introduced features aimed at India, by giving users an alternative way to verify their phone numbers by requesting an automated call, in place of an SMS. It also rolled out a way for users to flag suspicious messages, allowing them to report or block the message.