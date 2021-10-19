MARKET NEWS

English
You can now join ongoing group calls in WhatsApp from group chats

The Facebook owned Chat Platform now allows you to quickly join an ongoing group call, directly from a group chat

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
WhatsApp is expanding its joinable calls feature to include group chats

WhatsApp is expanding its "Join Call" feature to include group chats. Users can join group video calls directly from a group chat.

The join call feature was introduced earlier in the year and allowed people to join ongoing group calls after they had begun, making it a little simpler to get everything organised. Now, the company has expanded the functionality and allows users to join ongoing calls right from group chat.

The chat list will also show all ongoing group calls, organised by the name of the group instead of people's names.

Once a call begins, all members that are part of the group can join at their own leisure. Members will see a separate tab with a Join button that allow them to quickly get into the call. Currently, only people who are part of the group will be notified of the calls and can join.

The company said that the calls will also have distinct ringtone from normal calls, to make them stand out. WhatsApp says the ringtone will be as, "light as sending and receiving a message.”

“We are making it easier to connect spontaneously with your groups. Join ongoing calls with your groups anytime, effortlessly and directly from the chat view with one click. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #WhatsApp
first published: Oct 19, 2021 05:30 pm

