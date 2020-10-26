You can now buy Xiaomi Mi 10 for Rs 36,999 in India; but should you?

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India. The two devices arrive on the back of the previous flagship, the Mi 10. The Mi 10, Mi 10T and Mi 10T feature flagship specs and are the closest Xiaomi have come to the premium smartphone experience in India.

The Mi 10 first arrived in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. However, the phone is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 44,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the higher end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 49,999.

Additionally, Amazon is offering a flat Rs 8,000 instant discount on transactions with Axis, Citi, and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and an EMI option. This will take the price of the Mi 10 to as low as Rs 36,999. You can also get up to Rs 17,550 off on exchange, although the exchange rate for an older flagship, like the OnePlus 6T, should get you a little under Rs 10,000.

To recall, the Mi 10T features a starting price of Rs 35,999. So, at Rs 1,000 more, should you buy the Mi 10 instead? The answer to that question is a simple ‘yes’. The Mi 10’s 108 MP primary camera sensor is the same as that on the Mi 10T Pro. Moreover, the AMOLED panel on the Mi 10 is more vibrant than the LCD on the Mi 10T series.

Even when compared to the competition from the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T, the Mi 10 is an excellent alternative. The 108 MP camera sensor on the Mi 10 is capable of holding its own against some of the best from Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple, which makes it an excellent value proposition for the Rs 36,999 price tag.